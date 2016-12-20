FEI WORLD CUP™ DRIVING 2016/2017 - Round 5, London Olympia

Accueil du site > Actu. > FEI WORLD CUP™ DRIVING 2016/2017 - Round 5, London (...)

FEI PRESS RELEASE London Olympia (GBR), 17 December 2016 FEI World Cup™ Driving London Olympia

Boyd Exell’s team was ‘on song’ in the electric atmosphere at London Olympia (FEI /Trevor Meeks)









Boyd’s team ‘on song’ at London Olympia

Boyd Exell (AUS) a remporté la cinquième étape de la FEI World Cup ™ Driving de l’Olympia de Londres après une bataille passionnante avec Koos de Ronde (NED) et József Dobrovitz (HUN). Boyd a remporté les honneurs de la victoire mais, dans la mesure où il a concouru avec une wild card, les 10 points de la Coupe du Monde sont allés à K. De Ronde.

L’équipe de Boyd était « on song » dans l’atmosphère électrique du London International Horse Show à Olympia, samedi soir : « Je me suis qualifié pour le tour gagnant pour lequel j’étais le dernier à me présenter. Je savais que Dobrovitz et De Ronde avaient commis des erreurs, alors mon plan était de conduire en douceur. À mi-parcours, mon back stepper m’a dit que j’étais à six secondes, donc dans la dernière phase du parcours je n’ai pris aucun risque. » a déclaré Boyd qui a terminé deux secondes plus vite que Koos de Ronde, grâce à un tour très intelligent dans le Premier obstacle marathon. C’est la troisième fois que Boyd remporte le concours FEI World Cup ™ à Olympia. Il a également remporté les éditions 2012 et 2014.

L’équipe de Koos de Ronde s’est comportée encore mieux que lors de la première compétition qu’il avait gagnée. Étant le dernier homme à partir au premier tour, Koos savait que ses adversaires avaient conduit des courses claires, il devait être rapide et clair. À mi-parcours, il a réalisé que son temps était bon et a décidé de ne pas prendre de risques, ce qui l’a amené à la deuxième place. Les trois meneurs ont recommencé à zéro et Koos a participé au second tour, au cours duquel le designer néerlandais de niveau 4, Johan Jacobs, avait retiré deux portes : « Je suis très content de mon équipe de chevaux, ils sont allés très bien. Je me suis vraiment battu pour gagner, mais j’ai malheureusement mis une balle au sol dans le second obstacle, donc le reste du parcours, j’ai conduit rapidement, mais sans risque ", a déclaré Koos. Le médaillé de bronze des Championnats du monde de 2016 a remporté les 10 points correspondant à la première place de Coupe du Monde [rappel de H. : une wild card ne donne pas droit à des points], ce qui le place en deuxième position au classement provisoire après sa victoire à Budapest il y a deux semaines [10+10 = 20].

Jószef Dobrovitz s’est complètement concentré sur son objectif de finir dans les trois premiers au premier tour, et il a réussi. Dobrovitz aime vraiment concourir à Olympia et il a apporté deux nouveaux chevaux à Londres, qui n’ont participé à son équipe que deux fois auparavant : « Mon cheval placé en timonier droit est juste jeune et après trois jours de compétition, il était très fatigué, mais je suis très satisfait de mes chevaux. » Dobrovitz a manqué un virage au deuxième tour et a fait tomber une balle. Dobrovitz et son fils József Jr ont tous les deux terminé leurs quatre participations aux épreuves [de la Coupe du monde], Dobrovitz est deuxième au classement et junior quatrième. Resteront-ils dans le top 6 pour se qualifier pour la finale à Göteborg fin février ? Cela dépendra des résultats des autres meneurs lors des prochaines compétitions.

Georg von Stein (GER) a réussi un tour en douceur et net, mais n’a pas été assez rapide pour se qualifier pour la victoire et a terminé à la quatrième place, devant Dobrovitz Jr., qui a tenté un raccourci de l’obstacle 7 à 8, ce qui lui a coûté un tombant. Le deuxième meneur à bénéficier d’une wild card, Daniel Naprous (GBR), a laissé tomber une boucle dans le premier obstacle marathon, a augmenté sa vitesse, mais a mis deux balles et termine à la sixième place. Theo Timmerman (NED) a perdu de précieuses secondes en manquant une porte dans le premier obstacle marathon et il termine à la septième place.

Boyd’s team ‘on song’ at London Olympia

Boyd Exell (AUS) has won the fifth leg of the FEI World Cup™ Driving at London Olympia after an exciting battle with Koos de Ronde (NED) and József Dobrovitz (HUN). Boyd took the top honours, but since he competed with a wild card, the 10 World Cup points went to De Ronde.

Boyd’s team was ‘on song’ in the electric atmosphere of the London International Horse Show at Olympia on Saturday evening : ”I qualified for the winning round in which I was last to go. I knew Dobrovitz and De Ronde had made mistakes, so my plan was to drive smooth. Half way through the course my back stepper told me I was six seconds up, so in the last phase of the course I did not take any risks.” Boyd finished two seconds faster than Koos de Ronde, thanks to a very clever turn in the first marathon obstacle. It is the third time that Boyd has won the FEI World Cup™ Driving competition in Olympia, he also won the editions in 2012 and 2014.

Koos de Ronde’s team went even better than in the first competition, which he had won. Being the last man to go in the first round, Koos knew his opponents had driven clear rounds so he had to be fast and clear. Half way through the course he realized his time was good and decided not to take any risks, which resulted in the second place. The three drivers started from scratch again and Koos went for it in the second round, in which Dutch level 4 Course Designer Johan Jacobs had taken two gates out : “I am very pleased with my team of horses, they went very well. I really went for it, but I had an unfortunate knock down in the second obstacle, so the rest of the course I drove fast but without risk,” said Koos. The 2016 bronze medallist at the World Championships has now picked up 10 World Cup points, which puts him in second position in the provisional standings after his win in Budapest two weeks ago.

Jószef Dobrovitz fully concentrated on finishing in the top three in the first round, and he succeeded. Dobrovitz truly enjoys competing at Olympia and he brought two new horses to London, which only competed in his team twice before : “My right wheeler horse is only young and after three days of competition, he was very tired, but I am very pleased with my horses.” Dobrovitz missed a turn in the second round and had one knock down. Both Dobrovitz and his son József Jr. have now finished their four events, Dobrovitz is in second place in the standings and junior in fourth place. It will depend on the results of the other drivers in the next competitions if they will stay in the top 6 to qualify for the Final in Göteborg at the end of February.

Georg von Stein (GER) drove a smooth and clear round, but was not fast enough to qualify for the winning round and finished in fourth place, ahead of Dobrovitz Jr., who tried a shortcut from obstacle 7 to 8, which cost him a knock down. Second wild card driver Daniel Naprous (GBR) dropped a loop in the first marathon obstacle, turned up his speed but picked up two balls and finished in sixth place. Theo Timmerman (NED) lost precious seconds when he missed a gate in the first marathon obstacle and finished in seventh place.

Results FEI World Cup™ Driving, London Olympia (GBR), 17 December 2016 :

Boyd Exell (AUS) 87,34 Koos de Ronde (NED) 94,15 József Dobrovitz (HUN) 101,11 Georg von Stein (GER) 106,04 József Dobrovitz jr. (HUN) 114,06 Daniel Naprous (GBR) 116,42 Theo Timmerman (NED) 122,24

FEI World Cup™ Driving, standings after 5 of 8 events :

1 Boyd EXELL AUS 27

2 Jozsef DOBROVITZ HUN 21

3 Koos DE RONDE NED 20

4 Jozsef DOBROVITZ jr. HUN 13

5 Georg VON STEIN GER 12

6 IJsbrand CHARDON NED 10

7 Edouard SIMONET BEL 8

8 Theo TIMMERMAN NED 7

Rainer DUEN GER 7

10 Jérôme VOUTAZ SUI 5